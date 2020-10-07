Advertisement

Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo will go on this weekend in Minot

Badlands Circuit FInals Rodeo
Badlands Circuit FInals Rodeo(Badlands Circuit Rodeo)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – In the midst of event cancellations in the community, board members for the Badland Circuit Finals Rodeo have decided that the show will go on.

The rodeo will be held from Oct. 9 through the 11, in the North Dakota State Fair Center in Minot. Seating will be capped at 50% capacity to allow for social distanced seating, and masks are strongly encouraged.

Director of the Badland Circuit Board Max Weppler said they took into account the more than 100 contestants coming in from surrounding states who have been competing all year.

“Contestants have worked hard and spent a lot of money up and down the road just to qualify and try to make these dollars count. So, we felt that we owed it to them to do so, to put on the Circuit Finals,” said Weppler.

Weppler said tickets are now available at select retailers across the city and online. He also said they are encouraging contact-less payments and online purchase to stay safe.

You can purchase your tickets here: https://gethookedup.rodeoticket.com/prca-badlands-circuit-finals/rodeo-information

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Court won’t block Montana counties from mailing ballots

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday denied a request for an emergency injunction to block most Montana counties from mailing ballots to active voters.

News

Results from Oct. 2 COVID testing event at Minot State

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The results are in for the COVID-19 mass testing event at Minot State University on Friday, Oct. 2.

News

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy 52 near Sawyer

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
A 70-year-old motorcyclist from Minot was killed Monday night in a crash near Sawyer involving a deer and two other vehicles.

News

Results of Peace Garden’s virtual fundraiser

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The International Peace Garden raised nearly $15,000 during their virtual fundraiser.

Latest News

VOD Recording

COVID cases at Velva care center highlights need for long-term care workers

Updated: 2 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

New rules on legislative floor debates?

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Deceased candidate to remain on ballot in District 8

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Evening weather 10-6-2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Petco bans shock collars, hunter reacts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
Dogs may be man’s best friend, but the CEO of Petco says that friendship isn’t always a two-way street during training.

News

Minot to form pair of committees in city manager hiring process

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Minot city leaders discussed the best way to move forward with the process of hiring the next city manager at Monday night’s meeting.