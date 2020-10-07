Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo will go on this weekend in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – In the midst of event cancellations in the community, board members for the Badland Circuit Finals Rodeo have decided that the show will go on.

The rodeo will be held from Oct. 9 through the 11, in the North Dakota State Fair Center in Minot. Seating will be capped at 50% capacity to allow for social distanced seating, and masks are strongly encouraged.

Director of the Badland Circuit Board Max Weppler said they took into account the more than 100 contestants coming in from surrounding states who have been competing all year.

“Contestants have worked hard and spent a lot of money up and down the road just to qualify and try to make these dollars count. So, we felt that we owed it to them to do so, to put on the Circuit Finals,” said Weppler.

Weppler said tickets are now available at select retailers across the city and online. He also said they are encouraging contact-less payments and online purchase to stay safe.

You can purchase your tickets here: https://gethookedup.rodeoticket.com/prca-badlands-circuit-finals/rodeo-information

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.