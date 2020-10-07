Advertisement

Arrest made after 9-year-old abducted on camera in R.I.

By WJAR staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) - Police in Rhode Island have arrested a man who they say can be seen abducting a nine-year-old girl in surveillance video.

Providence police have not released the man’s name, but they state he is a 34-year-old from Cranston.

The man is accused of grabbing the little girl Monday.

Video of the abduction was made public in which the child can be seen walking home when a gray SUV parks nearby and someone takes her.

Police say the child was later dropped off near that same location.

Copyright 2020 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Pandemic likely to dominate debate between Pence, Harris

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate Wednesday night in Salt Lake City is the most highly anticipated vice presidential debate in recent memory.

News

3E Pastry Café brings Mediterranean to Williston

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
A family-owned Mediterranean café just opened in Williston, offering unique foods you usually wouldn’t be able to find in town.

Coronavirus

How to celebrate Halloween safely

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
The CDC is urging Americans to celebrate Halloween safely to limit exposure and slow the spread of COVID-19, but many families are still wondering how this holiday will look this year.

National

Arrest made after 9-year-old girl abducted on camera

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
Police announce an arrest made in the abduction of a nine-year-old in Rhode Island.

Latest News

National Politics

US charges British IS members in deaths of American hostages

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and MATTHEW BARAKAT
Two Islamic State militants from Britain were brought to the United States on Wednesday to face charges in a gruesome campaign of torture, beheadings and other acts of violence against four Americans and others captured and held hostage in Syria, the Justice Department said.

Coronavirus

Lowe’s to hand out another round of bonuses worth $100M

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The home improvement retailer said all full-time hourly workers will get $300, and part-time and seasonal employees will receive $150 on Oct. 16.

National

Sen Jones on Delta

Updated: 37 minutes ago

National

Police release details of Breonna Taylor investigation

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Louisville police have released details of the investigation into the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

National

Hurricane Delta enters Gulf after lashing Mexico

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO
Hurricane Delta made landfall just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun on Wednesday, downing trees and knocking out power along the northeastern coast of Yucatan Peninsula, but without immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

National Politics

Pelosi out to block Trump if disputed election ends in House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
It’s a stunning campaign strategy to match the extraordinary times.