3E Pastry Café brings Mediterranean to Williston

By Aleisa Tanner
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - A family-owned Mediterranean café just opened in Williston, offering unique foods you usually wouldn’t be able to find in town.

The 3E Pastry Café was cooked up out of the Erkal family’s own kitchen. They started by selling handmade desserts, and now they’re making much more than that. The workers prepare homemade Mediterranean foods on a daily basis; always arriving early and staying late.

The Erkal family lived in Turkey, and then Canada for a while, before moving to Williston in 2007. They opened the café to share a piece of their culture with the community.

“When we moved here, we didn’t have any café places in town at the time, and no sweet stuff. Like, they just have only doughnuts. Not much option, you know,” said 3E Pastry Café Owner Sidik Erkal.

They serve everything from pastas to different meats, Turkish drinks, desserts, and pizzas.

“Give people good food, and cheap, and something, good flavor. I like for people to be happy when they walk in and go out,” added Erkal.

The workers are waiting to receive products and ingredients that are hard to find in North Dakota that will help them expand their menu.

The café is located in downtown Williston, and is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

