Valley News Live confirms Trey Lance will declare for NFL Draft

Yahoo Sports first reported the news Tuesday afternoon
North Dakota State Quarterback Trey Lance
North Dakota State Quarterback Trey Lance(KVLY)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The buzz started shortly after Trey Lance led the North Dakota State football team to an eighth FCS National Championship. He had started just 16 college football games. He will leave the Bison football program with just 17 starts.

Valley News Live has confirmed the sophomore quarterback is declaring for the 2021 NFL draft. Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel first reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Lance’s decision means he’ll be leaving school and not playing in the upcoming Bison spring season.

Lance released a video on Twitter Tuesday evening thanking everyone from the coaches and his teammates to the Bison fans and his family.

“I will always cherish my time here and words cannot describe the blessing it was to bring a National Championship home to you,” Lance said to the fans in his video. “God blessed me with the ability to play football and the opportunity to be a part of something bigger than myself. After an amazing experience here at North Dakota State University, it is time for me to be on to my next chapter," Lance went on to explain. "I am excited to announce that I will be taking the next step in chasing my dreams and will be declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft. Once a Bison. Always a Bison.”

