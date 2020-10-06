Ward County 2021 budget finalized

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Some good news for Ward County taxpayers—they should see a decrease in county property taxes next year.

The County Commissioners approved the 2021 budget Tuesday.

The overall budget comes in at more than $49 million.

This budget included a drop of 4.16 mills.

The total amount of levies for the budget is more than $17 million.

For some perspective, on a home valued at $200,000, a resident will be paying around $37 less next year in county property taxes.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.