Virtual forum Tuesday for Turtle Mountain candidates

BELCOURT, N.D. – Candidates running for office with the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa tribe are participating in a special virtual forum Tuesday, Oct. 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The forum will be broadcast on KEYA Radio, along with the Facebook pages for the Turtle Mountain Community College.

It will include candidates for chairman and the tribal council.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.