Virtual forum Tuesday for Turtle Mountain candidates

Candidates running for office with the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa tribe are participating in a special virtual forum Tuesday, Oct. 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BELCOURT, N.D. – Candidates running for office with the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa tribe are participating in a special virtual forum Tuesday, Oct. 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The forum will be broadcast on KEYA Radio, along with the Facebook pages for the Turtle Mountain Community College.

It will include candidates for chairman and the tribal council.

