Tuesday: 8.7% daily rate; 6,103 tests, 503 positive, 3 deaths

The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 373 new cases of COVID-19, along with nine more deaths in the state. In total, 256 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 8.7%* Tuesday. There are 116 currently hospitalized (+4 change) with 8.6% of ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 6,103 tests, 503 were positive. There were 3 new deaths (280 total). 3,693 active cases.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 8.2%.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

6,103 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

673,003 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

503 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

24,364 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

8.69% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,692 Total Active Cases

-1 Individuals from yesterday

500 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (309 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

20,392 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

116 – Curren­tly Hospitalized

+4 - Individuals from yesterday

3 – New Deaths*** (280 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 70s from Rolette County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Adams County – 2
  • Barnes County - 4
  • Benson County – 4
  • Billings County - 1
  • Bottineau County – 1
  • Bowman County - 4
  • Burke County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 102
  • Cass County – 81
  • Cavalier County - 1
  • Dickey County – 5
  • Divide County - 2
  • Dunn County – 1
  • Eddy County – 4
  • Emmons County – 6
  • Foster County - 2
  • Golden Valley County - 1
  • Grand Forks County – 22
  • Grant County – 1
  • Hettinger County – 1
  • LaMoure County – 4
  • Logan County - 1
  • McHenry County - 7
  • McIntosh County - 3
  • McKenzie County - 9
  • McLean County - 9
  • Mercer County - 6
  • Morton County – 25
  • Mountrail County – 14
  • Nelson County – 17
  • Oliver County – 1
  • Pembina County - 4
  • Ramsey County – 11
  • Ransom County – 1
  • Renville Count - 2
  • Richland County - 2
  • Rolette County – 10
  • Sargent County - 1
  • Sioux County - 1
  • Stark County – 24
  • Stutsman County – 12
  • Towner County - 5
  • Traill County – 1
  • Walsh County - 9
  • Ward County – 48
  • Wells County - 5
  • Williams County – 25

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. **** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

******Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

