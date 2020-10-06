Trio of Ward County bridge projects approved for 2021

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Ward County Commissioners approved three bridge projects for 2021 on Tuesday. Two of the projects are on township roads, and the other is on County Road 4 near Kenaston.

All three bridges are on the North Dakota Department of Transportation’s November bid.

The estimated total cost of all the projects more than $2.5 million, with the local public agency share being around $500,000.

The projects would be in the Baden and Mayland township areas

