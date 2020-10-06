Suspect in Minot shooting held on $1 million bond

MINOT, N.D. - The suspect in a shooting over the weekend in Minot will be held on a $1 million bond.

Prosecutors charged 32-year-old LaGregory Kollock with attempted murder and terrorizing.

At his initial court appearance Tuesday, the state’s attorney said Kollock made threats in a Facebook live video leading up to the shooting.

Kollock said he was speaking in general, and the shooting was an act of self-defense.

“The defendant posted a live video where he threatened snitches and then the very next day he shot someone in the face,” said Ward County Dep. State’s Attorney Christopher Nelson.

“But they came in my yard and attacked me, ain’t like I shot them in the back or something. I protected myself,” said Kollock.

The victim was rushed to Trinity Hospital for life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The state’s attorney said their condition does not look good.

If the victim were to die of his injuries Kollock’s charges would be upgraded to AA felony murder.

Kollock has a preliminary hearing and arraignment set for Dec. 17.

