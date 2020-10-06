President Donald Trump pauses stimulus negotiations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Donald Trump says he has told his administration’s negotiators to end coronavirus stimulus talks with Democrats until after the November election. Yet, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says Congress needs to make a bold move to stimulate the economy, or we risk a weak recovery.

Powell said that policy actions are a necessary step toward recovery. He noted that even if Congress overshoots the amount needed, the money won’t go to waste.

Market experts say the economy is slowly creeping toward recovery, but is still nowhere near where it was last year. Millions of people are still jobless and experts say many of those jobs might never come back. They say another round of stimulus aid would help the economy by helping those that need it the most.

“In an economy that is 70% to 80% driven by the consumer in this country, we need those people to have jobs and have money,” said David Wald with Securian Financial Services.

Wald says that a weak recovery could mean businesses are investing less in its employees. Meaning, lower wages and less investment in technology. He says this could also negatively impact Wall Street. Wald says joblessness has recovered about half way from the height of layoffs during the pandemic. But, he says without cash flowing, we’re in for a slower recovery.

