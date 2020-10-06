Advertisement

Oil prices climbing back up

Oil prices climbing back up
Oil prices climbing back up(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Oil prices are climbing back up after a sharp drop on Friday. This, after President Donald Trump returned to the White House. Many have hoped a new stimulus deal will be agreed to by both Republicans and Democrats.

Oil prices have risen around 5%. Experts say Congress has played a part in the higher prices. Market experts say optimism that the pandemic is closer to the end than the beginning is a driving force in the rising prices.

Energy markets have been hit hard since the pandemic began with less need for fuel and oil. David Wald with Securian Financial Services says the potential for a new stimulus deal has positively influenced oil prices because the talks increase expectations for greater fuel demand going forward.

“If we get the right stimulus and we put that stimulus to work inside of these infrastructure projects, we will have a much greater need for fuel, which will drive up the price because the demand will also get driven up,” Wald said.

Wald says fuel demand is still not where it would be if we had a fully open economy, not just in the U.S. but in the entire world. He says oil prices will likely not make any strong moves in either direction until demand has resumed to prepandemic levels.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NDSU quarterback Trey Lance to enter 2021 NFL Draft

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Lee Timmerman
Just three days after the only game of the fall, NDSU quarterback Trey Lance says he’s going to enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

News

States are asking some people to pay back their Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
If you’ve received cash through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, you might want to double check the earnings you’ve reported.

News

Mandan schools update quarantine guidance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hallie Brown
After Gov. Doug Burgum updated quarantine guidelines to provide exceptions for close contacts who were wearing masks, many school districts are updating their guidance policies.

News

Dickinson state sees over 6% increase in enrollment this fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hallie Brown
According to the DSU website, the school saw a 4% increase in the number of full-time students enrolled.

News

President Donald Trump pauses stimulus negotiations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
President Donald Trump says he has told his administration’s negotiators to end coronavirus stimulus talks with Democrats until after the November election.

Latest News

National

GRAPHIC: Golfer hospitalized after being gored by elk in Colo.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCNC staff
What started as a beautiful day out on the golf course ended with a man in the hospital after an elk attacked him, but wildlife officials say it isn’t surprising.

News

New ‘hoteling’ workspace allows NDDOT remote employees to temporarily return to the office

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Many people across the country have been working from home since mid-March, including employees at the Department of Transportation building in Bismarck.

News

ND schools getting cloth masks to fight COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said North Dakota’s public and nonpublic schools will be getting shipments of cloth masks soon to help inhibit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

News

County by County, October 6, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
This week we look at some election news in two counties, a city council meeting in another, and an all you can eat pancake breakfast in another.

News

Ward County 2021 budget finalized

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Some good news for Ward County taxpayers—they should see a decrease in county property taxes next year.