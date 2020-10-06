Advertisement

New ‘hoteling’ workspace allows NDDOT remote employees to temporarily return to the office

A new pilot program allows staff back into the building.
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many people across the country have been working from home since mid-March, including employees at the Department of Transportation building in Bismarck.

The re-purposed workspace allows telecommuting employees to reserve a workspace for a few days.

The “Hoteling" program is supposed to make it easier for people to interact and they hope it will improve mental health.

“We know that we have a lot of employees who really enjoy telecommuting, and they really enjoy working from home. But, we also know there’s a part of us that still wants to connect with our team members, still wants to get back in the building,” said NDDOT Deputy Director of Administration Terra Miller Bowley.

Miller Bowley said the DOT plans to keep the hoteling option after the pandemic is over. They’re surveying employees to see what technology they like, and where the workspace should be located.

