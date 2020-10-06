NDSU quarterback Trey Lance to enter 2021 NFL Draft

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Just three days after the only game of the fall, NDSU quarterback Trey Lance says he’s going to enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

This is the first time in FCS history that a redshirt sophomore quarterback is leaving early to go pro.

Trey told Yahoo Sports today about his decision to head to the National Football League.

Lance lead NDSU to 17 straight wins as the starting QB.

He leaves with 30 touchdown passes and only one interception which happened on Saturday.

Most NFL draft watchers have Trey as the 3rd quarterback to be taken in the 1st round.

