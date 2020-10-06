Advertisement

ND schools getting cloth masks to fight COVID-19

ND schools getting cloth masks to fight COVID-19
ND schools getting cloth masks to fight COVID-19(Department of Public Instruction)
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. – State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said North Dakota’s public and nonpublic schools will be getting shipments of cloth masks soon to help inhibit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction, in partnership with the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services, the state Department of Health, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, are providing cloth masks for students and faculty.

North Dakota is receiving almost 160,000 masks. The allocation is based on North Dakota’s number of students from low-income families. The emphasis is on first providing masks to students who come from low-income households, and/or who are at higher risk.

Gov. Doug Burgum announced last week that students and adults in schools who have been in close contact with a person infected with COVID-19 do not have to quarantine, if both the close contact and the infected person were both wearing masks properly when they were in contact.

“Mask use among students, teachers, administrators and school support personnel not only promotes public health, it can reduce the number of quarantines necessary if there are close contacts with someone who is infected with the virus,” Baesler said.

Shipments of large masks, for use for adults and students in grades 7-12, are being distributed beginning this week. Smaller masks, which are intended for students in grades K-6, will be distributed once they arrive in North Dakota.

The masks are being sent to public school districts, which will be responsible for sharing them with nonpublic schools in their communities.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Oil prices climbing back up

Updated: moments ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Oil prices are climbing back up after a sharp drop on Friday.

News

County by County, October 6, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
This week we look at some election news in two counties, a city council meeting in another, and an all you can eat pancake breakfast in another.

News

Ward County 2021 budget finalized

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Some good news for Ward County taxpayers—they should see a decrease in county property taxes next year.

News

Man arrested for pointing fake gun at neighbors, barricading himself in house

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Mandan Police arrested a 26-year-old after they say he pointed a fake gun at neighbors and barricaded himself in his house on Sunday.

Latest News

News

Trio of Ward County bridge projects approved for 2021

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Ward County Commissioners approved three bridge projects for 2021 on Tuesday. Two of the projects are on township roads, and the other is on County Road 4 near Kenaston.

News

Burn bans extended in Ward, Pierce counties

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Ward County Commissioners voted Tuesday to extend the county’s burn declaration for farmers.

News

Overcoming Your Fear of Speaking

Updated: 2 hours ago
RAYMA Team has a big bootcamp event coming up later this month.

News

Honey Cumin Wings

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chef Cody Monson from Terra Nomad and Up North Catering stops by the JennAir Kitchen at Advantage Appliance to show us how to make honey cumin chicken wings that would be perfect for any game day festivities.

News

For The Wurst

Updated: 2 hours ago
It’s a food that’s near and dear to Wayne’s heart, German Fry Sausage, and one of the best places you’ll find to pick some up is The Wurst Shop in Dickinson.

News

Dickinson man pleads not guilty to accused rape

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Following a contested preliminary hearing on Tuesday, a 25-year-old Dickinson man pleaded not guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition.