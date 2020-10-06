Minot to form pair of committees in city manager hiring process

MINOT, N.D. – Minot city leaders discussed the best way to move forward with the process of hiring the next city manager at Monday night’s meeting.

They approved two groups—a committee of the whole and a committee of stakeholders—to help with the decision.

The committee of the whole will be made up of aldermen, and the stakeholder committee will be made up of city staff and other community partners.

The deadline to submit applications for the position was last month.

Human Resource Director Lisa Jundt said the city received 50 applications.

Jundt said she is still working with a recruitment firm to narrow that number down to three to four before bringing those candidates before the committees.

Minot Alderman Stephan Podrygula said while the final decision rests with the council, they want to include the feedback of the community.

“We haven’t quite finalized exactly what group of people would be meeting and about what issues, but we very much want to have public exposure for this individual and to get public input particularly those people who have the most stake in his or her functioning,” said Podrygula.

Podrygula said once candidates have been narrowed down they will be invited to Minot for detailed interviews the week of Oct. 26.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.