Minot leaders vote to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day

By Sasha Strong
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council voted unanimously Monday night to recognize the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples' Day.

A number of Minot residents spoke up in favor of the day.

Students in the Minot State University Native American Cultural Awareness Club requested the proclamation and have been working to get the day official in the city since last year.

Back in 2015, the Fargo City Commission officially replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Tawny Trottier Cale with the North Dakota Human Rights Coalition said now it’s Minot’s turn to unite for a cause.

“Please allow us this opportunity to join you in the efforts to make the magic city that recognizes and values the original inhabitants of this land and their descendants who exist alongside you,” said Cale.

The Native American Cultural Awareness Club Director said the event that was being planned to celebrate the day was postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19.

