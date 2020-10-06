Minot city leaders weighing mask requirement in public facilities

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council is weighing whether to require citizens to wear masks in public facilities, but did not make a final decision on the matter Monday.

The council discussed a motion to require citizens, effective immediately, to wear masks when inside all city owned and operated facilities.

Some aldermen suggested that an across-the-board requirement may be difficult to enforce in some facilities including Minot International Airport.

The council elected to table discussion on the matter until the next meeting to allow the city’s lawyers to look in to the matter further.

In August, the council voted to require employees to wear face masks or coverings when a six-foot distance could not be maintained, and to strongly recommend but not require the public to follow suit.

