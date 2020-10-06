Mandan schools update quarantine guidance

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - After Gov. Doug Burgum updated quarantine guidelines to provide exceptions for close contacts who were wearing masks, many school districts are updating their guidance policies, including the Mandan Public school district.

The MPS assistant superintendent said if both parties were wearing a mask, the close contacts can remain in school while monitoring their symptoms and wearing a mask.

“We do foresee that helping keep a lot of our kids in the school setting even though we have had a good number of close contacts due to being in contact with COVID at the home setting, it won’t help those,” said MPS assistant Superintendent Jeff Fastnacht.

According to the Mandan Public School District Facebook page, families impacted by this change were notified by their principal upon their students return.

