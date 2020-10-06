Man arrested for pointing fake gun at neighbors, barricading himself in house

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Police arrested a 26-year-old after they say he pointed a fake gun at neighbors and barricaded himself in his house on Sunday.

Police say they responded to a call where neighbors say Tyler Kramer was pointing a gun at them and vandalized their truck.

When on scene, Kramer barricaded himself in his residence with his 3-year-old son.

Court documents say a perimeter was set up by Mandan Police, the Morton County Sheriff’s Office and North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Kramer surrendered after an unknown amount of time and was taken into custody.

Police say they found THC, methamphetamine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia inside his home.

An AK-47 style paintball gun was also recovered by police.

Kramer is charged with two counts of terrorizing, child endangerment, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

A Morton County judge sent Kramer back to his cell for not cooperating during his bond hearing.

He will appear on Wednesday.

