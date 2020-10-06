Health officials discuss COVID testing, long-term care with Minot leaders

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with the First District Health Unit said tests being sent to the North Dakota Department of Health will be coming back more quickly.

At Monday night’s Minot City Council meeting, Lisa Clute with First District said that the State Health Department is aware of how long tests results are taking to get back to the public.

Clute said some of the burden should be lifted from the facility now that First District will send tests from big events to an out-of-state lab.

“Now when we have large group testing events we use what we call macro tests that is FedEx’d out of state, and we are able to get those results back quicker,” said Clute.

Clute also gave an update on the status of long-term care facilities in the region.

She said while the numbers are starting to trend in the right direction, the staff is starting to feel the stress of caring for one the state’s most vulnerable populations.

“They are trying to break through red tape at the state so that not all of the people working in long care need to have the credentials that typically they do,” said Clute.

Clute added that many facilities are in need of not only more nurses but cafeteria workers and janitors.

