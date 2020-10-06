Advertisement

Health officials discuss COVID testing, long-term care with Minot leaders

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP Images)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with the First District Health Unit said tests being sent to the North Dakota Department of Health will be coming back more quickly.

At Monday night’s Minot City Council meeting, Lisa Clute with First District said that the State Health Department is aware of how long tests results are taking to get back to the public.

Clute said some of the burden should be lifted from the facility now that First District will send tests from big events to an out-of-state lab.

“Now when we have large group testing events we use what we call macro tests that is FedEx’d out of state, and we are able to get those results back quicker,” said Clute.

Clute also gave an update on the status of long-term care facilities in the region.

She said while the numbers are starting to trend in the right direction, the staff is starting to feel the stress of caring for one the state’s most vulnerable populations.

“They are trying to break through red tape at the state so that not all of the people working in long care need to have the credentials that typically they do,” said Clute.

Clute added that many facilities are in need of not only more nurses but cafeteria workers and janitors.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Virtual forum Tuesday for Turtle Mountain candidates

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Candidates running for office with the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa tribe are participating in a special virtual forum Tuesday, Oct. 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

VOD Recording

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Walter Markle

Updated: 39 minutes ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

Drone education courses cleared for take off across the state

Updated: 42 minutes ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

From apartment fires to wildfires, why fire prevention week matters

Updated: 51 minutes ago
KMOT Evening Report

Latest News

VOD Recording

Some GOP members not voting for Burgum in November

Updated: 54 minutes ago
KMOT Evening Report

News

Minot leaders vote to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The Minot City Council voted unanimously Monday night to recognize the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples' Day.

VOD Recording

Local ranchers react to magazine article claiming beef is bad

Updated: 1 hour ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Cold weather increases risk of COVID transmission

Updated: 1 hour ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Minot city leaders weighing mask requirement in public facilities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The Minot City Council is weighing whether to require citizens to wear masks in public facilities, but did not make a final decision on the matter Monday.

VOD Recording

Evening Weather 10-5-2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six