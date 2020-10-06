Advertisement

Eskimo Pie changes name to Edy’s Pie

Eskimo is considered ‘derogatory’
From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.
From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.(Source: Nestle/Dreyer's, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The chocolate-covered ice cream bars known as Eskimo Pies have a new name.

From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.

The name change comes after Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, which makes the treat, acknowledged its original name was offensive.

The name “Eskimo” has long been used by non-native groups to refer collectively to Inuit and Yupik people, according to the Alaska Native Language Center at the University of Alaska.

“This name is considered derogatory in many other places because it was given by non-Inuit people and was said to mean ‘eater of raw meat,’” it said.

Several companies have said they would change their logos shortly after the police killing of George Floyd, which ignited a nationwide conversation on race.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Reward set as Atlanta police seek suspect in actor’s death

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward as they continue to search for the person who shot actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd in Atlanta.

News

Petco bans shock collars, hunter reacts

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
Dogs may be man’s best friend, but the CEO of Petco says that friendship isn’t always a two-way street during training.

National Politics

Democrats ask if more material omitted from Barrett response

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic lawmakers are asking the Justice Department whether other material was omitted from the Senate questionnaire.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz reacts to the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 37 minutes ago

News

Minot to form pair of committees in city manager hiring process

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Minot city leaders discussed the best way to move forward with the process of hiring the next city manager at Monday night’s meeting.

Latest News

News

Deceased candidate to remain on ballot in District 8

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
On Oct. 5, the sudden death of legislative candidate David Andahl shocked North Dakota.

News

Audit uncovers discrepancies in financial statements and violations of Century Codes

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
A recent audit uncovered a $23 million discrepancy in Stark County’s cash reserve balance, but that was only one of the many concerns the State Auditor’s office has.

News

COVID cases at Velva care center highlights need for long-term care workers

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Another skilled health facility is working on controlling an outbreak of COVID-19 among residents and staff, this time in Velva.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) previews the vice presidential debate

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reacts to Trump testing positive for COVID

Updated: 1 hour ago