Dickinson state sees over 6% increase in enrollment this fall

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Due to the coronavirus pandemic causing uncertainty this school year, many colleges across the nation have seen a decline in enrollment numbers, but Dickinson State University is seeing an increase.

According to the DSU website, the school saw a 4% increase in the number of full-time students enrolled.

This year 967 students are enrolled full-time compared to the 929 in 2019.

The website also said overall enrollment increased more than 6% from 1,350 students in fall 2019 to 1,441 students this fall.

DSU President Steve Easton said he is proud of their staff, faculty, and students for moving them in a positive direction.

