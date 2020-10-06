Dickinson man pleads not guilty to accused rape
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Following a contested preliminary hearing on Tuesday, a 25-year-old Dickinson man pleaded not guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition.
Detectives say Colin Yarger met a 21-year-old victim at a bar in Bismarck and took her to a residence in Mandan on Aug. 16.
Mandan police say Yarger raped the woman while she told him “no.”
During a police interview, the victim told detectives she did not want to have sex with Yarger and she tried to leave while being raped, but Yarger laid on top of her.
A trial date has not yet been set for Yarger.
