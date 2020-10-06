Advertisement

Deceased candidate to remain on ballot in District 8

He’ll remain on the ballot, even though the candidate is no longer with us.
By Morgan Benth
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Oct. 5, the sudden death of legislative candidate David Andahl shocked North Dakota. With votes already cast, Andahl’s name will remain on the ballot.

Andahl was running for a State Representative seat in District 8 and did exceptionally well in the primaries.

In the June primary election, Dave Nehring and David Andahl came out on top in a tough race, unseating long-time incumbent Jeff Delzer by more than 500 votes.

Andahl received the second highest number of votes in the primary, leaving many wondering how they’ll move forward after his sudden passing and his name remaining on the November ballot.

“Those people who have already voted and voted for this candidate, they need to know that that vote will count,” said Secretary of State Al Jaeger.

“The law is pretty clear about replacement of people once they’re elected, but for somebody to pass away during the campaign, especially once the ballots have been sent out, that’s very difficult,” said District 8 State Sen. Howard Anderson, R-Turtle Lake.

David Andahl and Dave Nehring initially entered the race as newcomers, but they soon became well known thanks to thousands of dollars in political advertising from The Dakota Leadership PAC, which led to the ‘Two Dave’s’ receiving endorsements from Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., and the state republican party.

In a statement, NDGOP Chairman Rick Berg said the whole party is “celebrating his memory, while mourning the loss of his friendship and leadership”

Voters can still vote for Andahl, but a vote for Andahl to win in District 8 now would be, by law, a vote for the state Republican party to choose who would be in his seat after the election.

“A vote for that candidate, in a sense, is a vote for a Republican,” said Jaeger.

The secretary of state said there’s no precedence for this exact situation, but the after-the-fact appointment of a candidate by their respective party is the closest they have.

With votes already cast for candidate David Andahl, Jaeger wants to affirm District 8 voters that their votes still count.

