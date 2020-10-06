COVID cases at Velva care center highlights need for long-term care workers

VELVA, N.D. – Another skilled health facility is working on controlling an outbreak of COVID-19 among residents and staff, this time in Velva.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 6, the Souris Valley Care center has 15 active cases among residents and six active cases among employees. So far, there have been a total of six COVID-related deaths in connection with the facility.

The situation in Velva as well as the one we reported about last week in Bottineau and elsewhere across the state is shedding light on a growing issue—the need for long-term care workers.

“The local state health department has been really great to us. And they’ve been working with us and they’ve actually helped provide us with some staff during this outbreak to help us in our COVID unit as we’ve had some staff out,” said Kaylene Kitelinger, Souris Valley Care Center administrator.

As we enter month seven of the pandemic, long-term care facilities are facing more staffing issues.

Shelly Peterson with the North Dakota Long Term Care Association said staff contracting COVID, showing symptoms, or being deemed a close contact is limiting the number of healthcare workers available.

“We’re getting people out in areas that have been hit really hard, we’re using contract agencies we’re having our staff work double and triple time, and we’re just trying to have all hands on deck, because it is very trying,” said Peterson.

Anyone with long term healthcare experience or previous work in hospitality should contact the association to be added to the pool of eligible workers.

Kitelinger said they facility is allowing outside visits to the non-COVID side of the building at this time, but also said that families are finding alternate ways to visit loved ones such as FaceTime calls, window visits and staying connected through the Good Samaritan Society’s send-a-note system.

Kitelinger said testing is being done on residents and staff every three to seven days following health department criteria.

She also said employees are being screened and residents are being monitored three times a day.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.