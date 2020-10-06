Advertisement

COVID cases at Velva care center highlights need for long-term care workers

Long-term care workers needed
Long-term care workers needed(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VELVA, N.D. – Another skilled health facility is working on controlling an outbreak of COVID-19 among residents and staff, this time in Velva.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 6, the Souris Valley Care center has 15 active cases among residents and six active cases among employees. So far, there have been a total of six COVID-related deaths in connection with the facility.

The situation in Velva as well as the one we reported about last week in Bottineau and elsewhere across the state is shedding light on a growing issue—the need for long-term care workers.

“The local state health department has been really great to us. And they’ve been working with us  and they’ve actually helped provide us with some staff during this outbreak to help us in our COVID unit as we’ve had some staff out,” said Kaylene Kitelinger, Souris Valley Care Center administrator.

As we enter month seven of the pandemic, long-term care facilities are facing more staffing issues.

Shelly Peterson with the North Dakota Long Term Care Association said staff contracting COVID, showing symptoms, or being deemed a close contact is limiting the number of healthcare workers available.

“We’re getting people out in areas that have been hit really hard, we’re using contract agencies we’re having our staff work double and triple time, and we’re just trying to have all hands on deck, because it is very trying,” said Peterson.

Anyone with long term healthcare experience or previous work in hospitality should contact the association to be added to the pool of eligible workers.

Kitelinger said they facility is allowing outside visits to the non-COVID side of the building at this time, but also said that families are finding alternate ways to visit loved ones such as FaceTime calls, window visits and staying connected through the Good Samaritan Society’s send-a-note system.

Kitelinger said testing is being done on residents and staff every three to seven days following health department criteria.

She also said employees are being screened and residents are being monitored three times a day.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Petco bans shock collars, hunter reacts

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
Dogs may be man’s best friend, but the CEO of Petco says that friendship isn’t always a two-way street during training.

News

Minot to form pair of committees in city manager hiring process

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Minot city leaders discussed the best way to move forward with the process of hiring the next city manager at Monday night’s meeting.

News

Deceased candidate to remain on ballot in District 8

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
On Oct. 5, the sudden death of legislative candidate David Andahl shocked North Dakota.

News

Audit uncovers discrepancies in financial statements and violations of Century Codes

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
A recent audit uncovered a $23 million discrepancy in Stark County’s cash reserve balance, but that was only one of the many concerns the State Auditor’s office has.

Latest News

News

Suspect in Minot shooting held on $1 million bond

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The suspect in a shooting over the weekend in Minot will be held on a $1 million bond.

News

NDSU quarterback Trey Lance to enter 2021 NFL Draft

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lee Timmerman
Just three days after the only game of the fall, NDSU quarterback Trey Lance says he’s going to enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

News

States are asking some people to pay back their Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
If you’ve received cash through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, you might want to double check the earnings you’ve reported.

News

Mandan schools update quarantine guidance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
After Gov. Doug Burgum updated quarantine guidelines to provide exceptions for close contacts who were wearing masks, many school districts are updating their guidance policies.

News

Dickinson state sees over 6% increase in enrollment this fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
According to the DSU website, the school saw a 4% increase in the number of full-time students enrolled.

News

President Donald Trump pauses stimulus negotiations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
President Donald Trump says he has told his administration’s negotiators to end coronavirus stimulus talks with Democrats until after the November election.