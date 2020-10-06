County by County, October 6, 2020

MINOT, N.D. – Time now for you weekly County by County segment. This week we look at some election news in two counties, a city council meeting in another, and an all you can eat pancake breakfast in another.

--

The Towner City Council will hold a meeting Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The council meeting will be held at the city office in Towner.

The meeting starts at 7:00 p.m.

They will be finalizing the 2021 budget.

--

Now over to Ward County for some pancakes. The Kiwanis club of Minot is hosting an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast.

Pancake Day will be on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 7:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

It will be held at Minot Municipal Auditorium in downtown Minot.

Tickets are $5 and gives you a chance to win prizes!

Money raised will go to help youth activities in Minot.

Health guidelines will be followed, and a drive-through option will be available.

--

We now go over to Ramsey County for election news.

A ballot drop box is available outside the Auditor’s Office.

The courthouse is currently open to the public and the drop box is available 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

--

Lastly, we head over to Wells County for more election news.

The ballot drop-box will be located inside the armory gym.

It will be available Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and then on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until noon.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.