Burn bans extended in Ward, Pierce counties

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Ward County Commissioners voted Tuesday to extend the county’s burn declaration for farmers.

The previous burn ban expired at the end of last month, but will now run until Nov. 15, with the commissioners' approval. Normally, the burn declaration would be over by this time, however with the lack of rain and moisture this year needs more precautions.

“It’s extremely dry out there. We are having lots of combine fires, so we have to be very careful right now until we do get some moisture,” said Ward County Rural Fire Department member Rex Weltikol.

This declaration allows for people to burn; however, it will have to be during specific times. The ban applies to open burning.

Meanwhile, Pierce County also is extending their burn ban.

The county’s ban will run until Oct. 31.

This included recreational burning, garbage pit burning, burning farmland and bans using fire to take down structures.

This is in effect when the state is in the “High, Very High, or Extreme” index or a red flag warning.

You can still use a grill and a commercially sold enclose fire pits, but they do have to meet county requirements.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.