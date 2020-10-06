Boiler starts on fire at Wahpeton sugar beet plant

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative is looking over the damage from a boiler vacuum dust fire.

The fire started around 5:30 Tuesday morning at the plant at 7525 Red River Rd.

Two employees were working in the area where the fire broke out, but they were not hurt by the flames.

Crews from Dwight, Wahpeton and Breckenridge rushed to the scene and put out the fire and contained it quickly.

No one was injured in the fire and the plant was starting operations again around 9:15 a.m.

