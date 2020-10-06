Advertisement

AAA & AA Football Polls

Football field
Football field(Associated Press)
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are trio of teams splitting the first-place votes in Class-AAA football in North Dakota.              

Members of the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association are putting Century, West Fargo Sheyenne and Bismarck on top of their poll.

In Class-AA football, the St. Mary’s Saints are the unanimous number one once again this week.

AAA Football Polls                  

Record Pts LW   

1. Century (12)     4-0  86  1st

2. WF Sheyenne (4)  4-0  74  2nd

3. Bismarck (3)     4-0  63  3rd

4. Fargo Davies     5-0  39  4th

5. Fargo Shanley    4-1  16  5th

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Jamestown (4-0)

AA Football Poll                          

Record Pts LW

1. Bismarck St. Mary’s (19) 5-0  95  1st

2. Hillsboro-Central Valley 5-1  73  2nd

3. Kindred                  3-0  54  3rd

4. Beulah                   3-2  42  4th

5. Central Cass              3-2  21  5th

