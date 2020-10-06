AAA & AA Football Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are trio of teams splitting the first-place votes in Class-AAA football in North Dakota.

Members of the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association are putting Century, West Fargo Sheyenne and Bismarck on top of their poll.

In Class-AA football, the St. Mary’s Saints are the unanimous number one once again this week.

AAA Football Polls

Record Pts LW

1. Century (12) 4-0 86 1st

2. WF Sheyenne (4) 4-0 74 2nd

3. Bismarck (3) 4-0 63 3rd

4. Fargo Davies 5-0 39 4th

5. Fargo Shanley 4-1 16 5th

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Jamestown (4-0)

AA Football Poll

Record Pts LW

1. Bismarck St. Mary’s (19) 5-0 95 1st

2. Hillsboro-Central Valley 5-1 73 2nd

3. Kindred 3-0 54 3rd

4. Beulah 3-2 42 4th

5. Central Cass 3-2 21 5th

