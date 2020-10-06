Advertisement

A first for Legacy Soccer

Legacy Sabers
Legacy Sabers(KFYR-TV)
By Greg Beesley
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Whoever was the first to say, “there’s a first time for everything," could be talking about the Legacy soccer program.

2020 has been a memorable year for a lot of reasons and for the Legacy Sabers Soccer team this season has been a special one.

“We by far have had the best season in program history and it has been good for me and the team because we have had a lot of kids step up and we have done what we wanted so far but we aren’t done yet,” said Legacy Boys' Soccer Senior TJ Seidel.

This is the first trip for the Sabers to the state soccer tournament, and for the head coach, Tom Marcis, who’s been there from day one, this is a moment he’s been waiting for.

“You know starting in 2013 we only had ninth graders and we always we trying to build up the program and make it a soccer culture and these kids have bought in getting to know how to play soccer the right way and getting prepared in the off season, so it has been awesome to see it develop in that manner,” said Marcis.

The Sabers first round opponent is the West Fargo Packers. And because of the COVID 19 pandemic, this is a team the Sabers haven’t seen this year.

“We haven’t seen them physically play this year but yesterday as a team we took a look at some film and we talked to some of the coaches out in the East about them and ask what kind of style of play they have. But it was kind of fun on Sunday afternoon we all got together, socially distanced of course, and watching film and getting to see West Fargo in action and getting ready for it," said Marcis.

And even though this is uncharted territory, the Sabers still are feeling good about their chances.

“We feel good despite not being here before and I feel like we are going to step up and treat it like another game and just do our job," said Seidel.

“We want to show up and play our game. If we show up tomorrow and play our game, we can beat anyone in the state it is high school boys so you aren’t sure what is going to show up and we are ready we can win just like anybody else," said Marcis.

The Sabers and Packers will kick things off around 6:00 p.m. central time Tuesday in West Fargo.

