Venmo launches first credit card

(CNN) – If you’re a fan of using Venmo to make payments, get ready to be happy.

You can now take the app a step further with Venmo’s first-ever credit card.

The company introduced it Monday.

The card is issued by Synchrony and is powered by the Visa network.

Introducing the @Venmo Credit Card. Issued by Synchrony, cardholders get cash back on every eligible purchase, a personalized rewards experience, and can manage the card directly in the Venmo app. Synchrony and Venmo digital innovation and expertise at its best! — Synchrony (@synchrony) October 5, 2020

PayPal, which owns Venmo, says the credit card comes with automatic cash back on eligible purchases and has a rewards structure like other credit cards.

You can manage it in the app and use it anywhere Visa cards are accepted.

