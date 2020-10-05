United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Walter Markle

MINOT, N.D. – For Walter Markle, soccer is life.

“It’s always been around soccer and I have to get to lifting, practice, captain’s practices, and when I have to run. It’s just kind of been what my world’s revolved around since I’ve been little,” said Markle, Minot senior midfielder.

While admitting he hasn’t grown much in height since his 8th grade varsity season, he said he knows how to make a difference.

“It’s just kind of getting smarter about how I can impact the game,” said Markle.

“His physical ability on the ball is probably what stands out the most. He’s able to take on tackles and defenders and still maintain possession of the ball,” said Creighton Bachmeier, Minot Head Boys Soccer Coach.

Markle’s dedication to the game is something he said can set an example for other players.

“If you put the work in in the summer and the offseason, results are going to show up,” said Markle.

“I don’t know if there’s a better person to represent Minot High soccer, Minot High in general, or even our Minot community than Walter Markle,” said Bachmeier.

Markle said he is seriously considering an offer to play college soccer at South Dakota School of Mines. He said he’s interested in civil engineering, but will see where his education takes him at the next level.

