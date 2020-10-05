Advertisement

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Walter Markle

Walter Markle
Walter Markle(KFYR-TV)
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – For Walter Markle, soccer is life.

“It’s always been around soccer and I have to get to lifting, practice, captain’s practices, and when I have to run. It’s just kind of been what my world’s revolved around since I’ve been little,” said Markle, Minot senior midfielder.

While admitting he hasn’t grown much in height since his 8th grade varsity season, he said he knows how to make a difference.

“It’s just kind of getting smarter about how I can impact the game,” said Markle.

“His physical ability on the ball is probably what stands out the most. He’s able to take on tackles and defenders and still maintain possession of the ball,” said Creighton Bachmeier, Minot Head Boys Soccer Coach.

Markle’s dedication to the game is something he said can set an example for other players.

“If you put the work in in the summer and the offseason, results are going to show up,” said Markle.

“I don’t know if there’s a better person to represent Minot High soccer, Minot High in general, or even our Minot community than Walter Markle,” said Bachmeier.

Markle said he is seriously considering an offer to play college soccer at South Dakota School of Mines. He said he’s interested in civil engineering, but will see where his education takes him at the next level.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.

Sports

9-Man & Class-A Football Polls

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:59 PM CDT
Seven of the 10 teams in the 9-Man and Class-A football polls are undefeated.

Sports

Sports Spotlight: Tyson Mattern

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT
|
By Ryan Farrell
Tyson Mattern lets his play do the talking.

Latest News

Sports

NDSU Limiting Football Attendance to Player Families

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT
|
By Beth Hoole
Attendance for this Saturday’s football game between North Dakota State and Central Arkansas will be limited to player families only, the NDSU athletic department announced Tuesday.

Sports

Legacy Sabers Tennis

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
When fall sports announced that they were coming back at the start of the school year, we knew it wouldn’t be a normal season.

Sports

AAA & AA Football Polls

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT
|
By Lee Timmerman
Bismarck High’s impressive 41 point victory over Mandan has strengthened the Demons point total in the latest Class-AAA football poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association but B.H.S. is still third behind Century and Sheyenne.

Sports

Game Week for Bison Football

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:57 PM CDT
|
By Lee Timmerman
It’s something that college fans in North Dakota did not know if they were going to see, an NCAA Division One, F.C.S. football game being played this fall.

Sports

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Jaxon Feller

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:46 PM CDT
Jaxon Feller said he’s fallen in love with the grind of becoming a standout football star.

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.