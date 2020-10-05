The WHO reports about 1 in 10 people have had COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The World Health Organization announced Monday that its “best estimates” indicate roughly 1 in 10 people worldwide may have been infected with the coronavirus. But, that number is 20% higher than the number of confirmed cases. The WHO says this indicates a possible rough road ahead.

The WHO executive for health emergencies Doctor Mike Ryan said the numbers of people affected by COVID-19 vary from urban to rural areas and between different age groups. But, he says the numbers indicate, “the vast majority of the world remains at risk.”

Infectious disease consultants say 10% is an estimate based on available data from PCR testing, antibody testing and clinical reports. Doctors say this number doesn’t include where or how the testing had been done, objective data, and frequency of testing. They say because testing isn’t as widely or reliably conducted across a variety of places.

“The tests that are performed have varying degrees of reliability. So, you factor all of that in and you might come up with a better estimate, but they’re still estimates,” said Sanford Health Infectious Disease Consultant Dr. Noe Mateo.

Mateo says that the numbers provided by the WHO show that we’re far from herd immunity. He says relying on more people to get infected to achieve herd immunity is the wrong strategy.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.