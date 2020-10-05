Some GOP members not voting for Burgum in November

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Measure One on the November ballot would expand the Board of Higher Education from eight to fifteen members, and would extend the term lengths by two years.

Some of the debate over Measure One is coming from within the State GOP, and it’s starting to show cracks in party unity as voting is already underway.

Dakota Leadership PAC, a political campaign committee funded largely by Gov. Doug Burgum, is creating advertisements against Measure 1.

But now there are some lawmakers who are supporting Measure 1, creating another chapter in an already lengthy book between Burgum and members of his own party.

It seems as though some Republicans have had enough. Some GOP lawmakers said they won’t be voting for Burgum in November.

This includes the man who said he wanted to serve in Burgum’s own cabinet just the week before, Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck.

“If you know someone and you can stand behind what they do in office, that’s one reason to vote for someone. If you want to send a message to an incumbent that you’re dissatisfied with something, that’s another reason to support someone,” Becker said.

Instead, there’s a growing movement for a Republican write-in candidate, Michael Coachman, who challenged Burgum in the primary but lost with just 10 percent of the vote.

Coachman said this doesn’t show party fractures, but party rejuvenation.

“What it’s doing is revealing what is wrong, what has been there al the time, but no one wanted to acknowledge it,” Coachman said.

Historically, split tickets have gone on to do more harm than good for a party; paving the way for the opposing party to walk away with election gains.

But the two men say that’s not a concern, and they’re realistic about their odds.

“If you look, November we’re basically all running against Democrats primarily. I don’t think that’s going to hurt the get out the vote,” Becker said.

“I’m always concerned, but at this point I don’t think it will make a big difference. I think the Governor has gotten enough support to be re-elected,” said Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson.

Majority Leader Chet Pollert said they would prefer party unity but doesn’t expect that from this group.

GOP Party Chairman Rick Berg said he’s not worried about party fractures affecting November either. Adding, “I think the strength of our party comes from we all don’t see things the same and we do things different.”

Your News Leader reached out the Burgum campaign, and have not heard back.

During the primary, the PAC Burgum donated to ruffled some feathers when it challenged long-time serving members of the state legislature, and helping rookie candidates win.

