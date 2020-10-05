Advertisement

Some GOP members not voting for Burgum in November

GOP
GOP(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Measure One on the November ballot would expand the Board of Higher Education from eight to fifteen members, and would extend the term lengths by two years.

Some of the debate over Measure One is coming from within the State GOP, and it’s starting to show cracks in party unity as voting is already underway.

Dakota Leadership PAC, a political campaign committee funded largely by Gov. Doug Burgum, is creating advertisements against Measure 1.

But now there are some lawmakers who are supporting Measure 1, creating another chapter in an already lengthy book between Burgum and members of his own party.

It seems as though some Republicans have had enough. Some GOP lawmakers said they won’t be voting for Burgum in November.

This includes the man who said he wanted to serve in Burgum’s own cabinet just the week before, Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck.

“If you know someone and you can stand behind what they do in office, that’s one reason to vote for someone. If you want to send a message to an incumbent that you’re dissatisfied with something, that’s another reason to support someone,” Becker said.

Instead, there’s a growing movement for a Republican write-in candidate, Michael Coachman, who challenged Burgum in the primary but lost with just 10 percent of the vote.

Coachman said this doesn’t show party fractures, but party rejuvenation.

“What it’s doing is revealing what is wrong, what has been there al the time, but no one wanted to acknowledge it,” Coachman said.

Historically, split tickets have gone on to do more harm than good for a party; paving the way for the opposing party to walk away with election gains.

But the two men say that’s not a concern, and they’re realistic about their odds.

“If you look, November we’re basically all running against Democrats primarily. I don’t think that’s going to hurt the get out the vote,” Becker said.

“I’m always concerned, but at this point I don’t think it will make a big difference. I think the Governor has gotten enough support to be re-elected,” said Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson.

Majority Leader Chet Pollert said they would prefer party unity but doesn’t expect that from this group.

GOP Party Chairman Rick Berg said he’s not worried about party fractures affecting November either. Adding, “I think the strength of our party comes from we all don’t see things the same and we do things different.”

Your News Leader reached out the Burgum campaign, and have not heard back.

During the primary, the PAC Burgum donated to ruffled some feathers when it challenged long-time serving members of the state legislature, and helping rookie candidates win.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cold weather increases risk of COVID transmission

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Cold-weather activities typically have one thing in common: they take place inside.

News

2020 Minot Y’s Men’s Rodeo canceled due to COVID restriction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Leadership with the Minot Y’s Men’s Rodeo said Monday they canceled the 2020 rodeo scheduled for Oct. 9-11 at the North Dakota State Fair Center due to COVID-19 restrictions, though a Badlands Circuit finals event may still take place in the Minot area this weekend.

News

The WHO reports about 1 in 10 people have had COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
The World Health Organization announced Monday that its “best estimates” indicate roughly 1 in 10 people worldwide may have been infected with the coronavirus.

News

ND tribal communities have consistently low COVID-19 case numbers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Tribes across the U.S. are struggling to acquire enough resources amidst the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Drone education courses cleared for take off across the state

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Federal Aviation Administration is doing its part to help high school and college students learn how to use drone technology on the farm.

News

Minot City Council to consider Indigenous People’s Day Proclamation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Monday night the Minot City Council will consider a proclamation making the second Monday in October as Indigenous People’s Day.

News

Construction begins on a new Dakota Access pipeline pump station

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Construction on a new Dakota Access pipeline pump station began Monday, despite a U.S. District Court judge considering another case that could halt the pipeline’s operations.

News

Skilled care facility in Bottineau confirms COVID-related death of staff member

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
A Bottineau skilled care facility facing an outbreak of COVID-19 has confirmed that a staff member who tested positive has also died.

News

Candidate for State Legislature dies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Candidate for the State Legislator Dave Andahl has died, according to Republican Party Chairman Rick Berg.

News

From apartment fires to wildfires, why fire prevention week matters

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Oct. 4 through Oct. 10 is recognized as Fire Prevention Week.