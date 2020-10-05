Skilled care facility in Bottineau confirms COVID-related death of staff member

BOTTINEAU, N.D. – A Bottineau skilled care facility facing an outbreak of COVID-19 has confirmed that a staff member who tested positive has also died.

Tess Hedrick with Sanford Health said there have been 11 COVID-related deaths to date in connection with the Good Samaritan Society facility in Bottineau.

This includes ten residents, and now, one staff member.

Hedrick said as of Monday, Oct. 5, the facility has 20 active cases among residents, and 18 active cases among staff.

Mitch Leupp, an administrator at the facility, said last week they have been working closely with health officials and following all guidelines while caring for residents.

Sanford is the parent company of Good Samaritan Society.

