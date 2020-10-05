Advertisement

Skilled care facility in Bottineau confirms COVID-related death of staff member

Good Samaritan Society
Good Samaritan Society(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTTINEAU, N.D. – A Bottineau skilled care facility facing an outbreak of COVID-19 has confirmed that a staff member who tested positive has also died.

Tess Hedrick with Sanford Health said there have been 11 COVID-related deaths to date in connection with the Good Samaritan Society facility in Bottineau.

This includes ten residents, and now, one staff member.

Hedrick said as of Monday, Oct. 5, the facility has 20 active cases among residents, and 18 active cases among staff.

Mitch Leupp, an administrator at the facility, said last week they have been working closely with health officials and following all guidelines while caring for residents.

Sanford is the parent company of Good Samaritan Society.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ND tribal communities have consistently low COVID-19 case numbers

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Tribes across the U.S. are struggling to acquire enough resources amidst the pandemic.

News

Drone education courses cleared for take off across the state

Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Federal Aviation Administration is doing its part to help high school and college students learn how to use drone technology on the farm.

News

Minot City Council to consider Indigenous People’s Day Proclamation

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Monday night the Minot City Council will consider a proclamation making the second Monday in October as Indigenous People’s Day.

News

Construction begins on a new Dakota Access pipeline pump station

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Construction on a new Dakota Access pipeline pump station began Monday, despite a U.S. District Court judge considering another case that could halt the pipeline’s operations.

Latest News

News

Candidate for State Legislature dies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Candidate for the State Legislator Dave Andahl has died, according to Republican Party Chairman Rick Berg.

News

From apartment fires to wildfires, why fire prevention week matters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Oct. 4 through Oct. 10 is recognized as Fire Prevention Week.

News

Couple accused of robbing Mandan businesses plead not guilty

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Bismarck man and woman accused of robbing multiple businesses in downtown Mandan in July pleaded not guilty in court on Monday.

News

Local ranchers react to magazine article claiming beef is bad

Updated: 4 hours ago
A recent article in “Prevention Magazine” claims beef is bad for our health, and cattle are bad for the environment. Local ranchers say nothing could be further from the truth.

News

On This Date: October 5

Updated: 5 hours ago
Time to take a look back at memorable events that happened on this date, Oct. 5.

News

Skeleton Crew Wall Art

Updated: 5 hours ago
Beverly Schatz from Michaels shows us how to make a fun and simple skeleton themed art piece.