ND tribal communities have consistently low COVID-19 case numbers

Testing event in Standing Rock
Testing event in Standing Rock(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tribes across the U.S. are struggling to acquire enough resources amidst the pandemic. But tribal communities in North Dakota are holding steady, with plenty of resources and without large spike in COVID-19 cases on tribal reservations thus far.

When the coronavirus pandemic first began in March, a Declaration of Emergency was announced under FEMA that gave every tribe in the U.S. an option: either work directly with the federal government or the state government.

North Dakota’s tribal governments decided to work with the state, and the benefits of that choice are now quite apparent. Leaders from the Indian Affairs Department said the state is ensuring tribes are receiving the proper resources to combat the virus.

“I have yet to see a tribe or hear of a tribe that’s really without any resources. And the tribes do very well with managing those resources too,” said North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission Director Scott Davis.

Davis said tribal communities are doing their part to stop the spread. He said large spikes haven’t occurred on reservations because they have the proper resources, like personal protective equipment, and are following CDC guidelines, like social distancing and quarantining.

