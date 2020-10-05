Advertisement

Minot City Council to consider Indigenous People’s Day Proclamation

Indigenous Peoples Day
Indigenous Peoples Day(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Monday night the Minot City Council will consider a proclamation making the second Monday in October as Indigenous People’s Day.

The Minot State University Native American Cultural Awareness Club requested the proclamation.

The group has been working since last year to have the day recognized.

A number of Minot residents are expected to speak in favor of the proclamation including 2019 NACAC president, members of Magic City Equality and the MSU Native American Center Director Annette Mennem.

Mennem said the day is meant to recognize the history of Native Americans in the Minot community.

“The population of the Native American students here at Minot State is like 4.5 percent of the population. So they want that day recognized as Indigenous People’s Day because this institution is built on ancestral land of their people,” said Mennem.

Mennem said the event that was planned to celebrate the proclamation had to be postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19.

