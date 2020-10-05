Advertisement

It’s a boy! National Zoo reveals baby panda gender

He now has his black and white markings
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Zoo has confirmed that their 6-week old baby panda is a boy.

The gender reveal was made in a video released by the zoo, where panda-keepers unveiled a canvas smeared with blue markings that were “painted” by the baby’s father, Tian Tian.

The baby panda, born Aug. 21, received a genetic test via cheek swab that confirmed the gender.

Photos and videos released by the zoo show the baby, which was born pink, blind and nearly hairless, starting to take on the familiar black-and-white coloring.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump leaves hospital, declares ‘I feel good’

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, STEVE PEOPLES and ZEKE MILLER
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, days after President Donald Trump’s diagnosis.

News

ND tribal communities have consistently low COVID-19 case numbers

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Tribes across the U.S. are struggling to acquire enough resources amidst the pandemic.

National Politics

Biden aims to expand map as Trump recovers from coronavirus

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Democratic presidential nominee made his second trip to Florida in a little over two weeks on Monday.

National Politics

Biden talks about voter registration in Florida

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
Biden says the Haitian community can determine the outcome of the election.

News

Drone education courses cleared for take off across the state

Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Federal Aviation Administration is doing its part to help high school and college students learn how to use drone technology on the farm.

Latest News

News

Minot City Council to consider Indigenous People’s Day Proclamation

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Monday night the Minot City Council will consider a proclamation making the second Monday in October as Indigenous People’s Day.

News

Construction begins on a new Dakota Access pipeline pump station

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Construction on a new Dakota Access pipeline pump station began Monday, despite a U.S. District Court judge considering another case that could halt the pipeline’s operations.

News

Skilled care facility in Bottineau confirms COVID-related death of staff member

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Faith Hatton
A Bottineau skilled care facility facing an outbreak of COVID-19 has confirmed that a staff member who tested positive has also died.

National

Epic scale of California wildfires continues to grow

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The staggering scale of California’s wildfires reached another milestone Monday: A single fire surpassed 1 million acres.

National

AP source: Texans fire coach Bill O’Brien after 0-4 start

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Houston Texans coach and general manager Bill O’Brien has been fired, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press.