Advertisement

From apartment fires to wildfires, why fire prevention week matters

Fire
Fire(Minot Fire Department)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D – Oct.  4 through Oct. 10 is recognized as Fire Prevention Week. Minot Fire Department is teaming up with organizations across the country to inform people about fire prevention.

For Kelvin Vinson, the night of Feb. 25 changed his life forever. Vinson was one of the residents who lost his home in the Halls Apartment fire. He now takes fire prevention very seriously and keeps fire extinguishers in several places.

“I have little spray ones underneath almost all my sinks in my apartment, at least the places that fire will most likely to happen. I keep one in my kitchen. I keep one in my living room somewhere,” said Vinson.

Vinson said he remembers as a kid he used to attend fire prevention assemblies, which he thinks helped him escape his apartment fire years later.

Every year, fire prevention week has a theme to focus on one topic. This year, the theme is kitchen safety

“It’s the number one cause of home fires in nation. It’s the number one cause of injuries in the nation and the number one cause of fire deaths,” said Minot Fire Department Fire Inspector Stuart Hammer.

Fifty percent of the fire-related calls that Minot Fire Department get are for cooking fires. Hammer said many from unattended cooking.

“Stovetop cooking is the main concern, especially with the oils. People leave that unattended for even a little bit and has potential to start a fire,” said Hammer.

It is important to remember when cooking with oil, you take some extra precautions. It is always safe have a lid or another pan close by, if a fire were to break out in a pan, you can cover it up and suffocate the fire. If a fire were to break out, it is also important to always use baking soda and not water.

Minot Fire Department will not be able to visit schools due to the pandemic, however they will be sharing fire prevention videos with schools and other groups to continue to educate people about the fire safety.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Candidate for State Legislature dies

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Candidate for the State Legislator Dave Andahl has died, according to Republican Party Chairman Rick Berg.

News

Couple accused of robbing Mandan businesses plead not guilty

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Bismarck man and woman accused of robbing multiple businesses in downtown Mandan in July pleaded not guilty in court on Monday.

News

Local ranchers react to magazine article claiming beef is bad

Updated: 3 hours ago
A recent article in “Prevention Magazine” claims beef is bad for our health, and cattle are bad for the environment. Local ranchers say nothing could be further from the truth.

News

On This Date: October 5

Updated: 3 hours ago
Time to take a look back at memorable events that happened on this date, Oct. 5.

Latest News

News

Skeleton Crew Wall Art

Updated: 3 hours ago
Beverly Schatz from Michaels shows us how to make a fun and simple skeleton themed art piece.

News

Abundance Mindset

Updated: 3 hours ago
It’s easy for us to only see the negative things that are going on in our lives with the pandemic and adjustments to our schedules and the constant bickering going on, we can easily forget about the good things.

News

Bismarck Schools update quarantine guidance

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
In light of Gov. Doug Burgum’s new guidance for quarantining, Bismarck Public School administrators have updated their guidelines as well.

VOD Recording

Make-A-Wish North Dakota grants 33 wishes during their fiscal year

Updated: 20 hours ago
Night Report at Ten

VOD Recording

Sheriff says guns are being stolen for drug trading

Updated: 20 hours ago
Night Report at Ten

VOD Recording

Evening weather 10-4-2020

Updated: 20 hours ago
Evening Report Sunday