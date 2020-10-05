From apartment fires to wildfires, why fire prevention week matters

MINOT, N.D – Oct. 4 through Oct. 10 is recognized as Fire Prevention Week. Minot Fire Department is teaming up with organizations across the country to inform people about fire prevention.

For Kelvin Vinson, the night of Feb. 25 changed his life forever. Vinson was one of the residents who lost his home in the Halls Apartment fire. He now takes fire prevention very seriously and keeps fire extinguishers in several places.

“I have little spray ones underneath almost all my sinks in my apartment, at least the places that fire will most likely to happen. I keep one in my kitchen. I keep one in my living room somewhere,” said Vinson.

Vinson said he remembers as a kid he used to attend fire prevention assemblies, which he thinks helped him escape his apartment fire years later.

Every year, fire prevention week has a theme to focus on one topic. This year, the theme is kitchen safety

“It’s the number one cause of home fires in nation. It’s the number one cause of injuries in the nation and the number one cause of fire deaths,” said Minot Fire Department Fire Inspector Stuart Hammer.

Fifty percent of the fire-related calls that Minot Fire Department get are for cooking fires. Hammer said many from unattended cooking.

“Stovetop cooking is the main concern, especially with the oils. People leave that unattended for even a little bit and has potential to start a fire,” said Hammer.

It is important to remember when cooking with oil, you take some extra precautions. It is always safe have a lid or another pan close by, if a fire were to break out in a pan, you can cover it up and suffocate the fire. If a fire were to break out, it is also important to always use baking soda and not water.

Minot Fire Department will not be able to visit schools due to the pandemic, however they will be sharing fire prevention videos with schools and other groups to continue to educate people about the fire safety.

