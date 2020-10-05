Couple accused of robbing Mandan businesses plead not guilty

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man and woman accused of robbing multiple businesses in downtown Mandan in July pleaded not guilty in court on Monday.

Detectives say Kevin Neibauer and Jessalyn Begley broke into Huntington Books and attempted to break into Mandan Sporting Goods.

According to court documents the couple stole $340 and the owners wallet from the book store.

Begley pleaded not guilty in September.

Both are scheduled for a jury trial on Dec. 10.

Neibauer is charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary, felon in possession of firearm, violation of an order prohibiting contact, criminal mischief and theft of property.

Begley is charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary, felon in possession of a firearm, criminal mischief and theft of property.

