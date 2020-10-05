Construction begins on a new Dakota Access pipeline pump station

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Construction on a new Dakota Access pipeline pump station began Monday, despite a U.S. District Court judge considering another case that could halt the pipeline’s operations.

Energy Transfer Partners is building a new pump station and improving several existing stations to increase the flow of oil flowing through the pipeline.

Currently about 570,000 barrels are moving through the line per day, but these improvements could double that to about 1.1 million barrels per day.

North Dakota’s pump station project is being built about five miles west of Linton.

Energy Transfer’s Lisa Coleman said, “Activity at the pump station this week will range from surveying and installing environmental controls to moving dirt and pouring concrete.”

Energy Transfer officials said they plan on building additional pump stations in South Dakota and Illinois as well. But district court rulings have and may again disrupt any expansion of pipeline capacity.

