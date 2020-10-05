Cold weather increases risk of COVID transmission

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the weather cools down, people will stay indoors longer. But indoor activities can lead to increased exposure to COVID-19. Experts say there are ways to help combat the spread-- even when you’re stuck inside.

Six Midwest states have reported record-breaking increases in COVID-19 numbers over the last week. The dip in temperature plays a part. Doctors say inside spaces provide poor ventilation, which increases your chances of contracting the virus.

Fall is in the air. People are spending time inside, getting ready for the holidays and...“I love spending time with family and just getting together and being with them and doing whatever we can do,” said Bismarck Resident Karen Boelter.

Cold-weather activities typically have one thing in common: they take place inside.

“I will spend some time indoors, of course-- more than I normally do,” Boelter said.

Doctors say coronavirus spreads through the air in droplets.

“If you have air that’s stagnant indoors, then that’s how people can easily breath it in and get infected,” said Sanford Health Infectious Disease Consultant Dr. Noe Mateo.

Humidity in the fall and winter also plays a part in increased chances of transmission.

“Mucus membranes are a whole lot more susceptible of getting infected with virus-- specifically influenza virus, but it turns out with COVID-19 virus as well-- when the humidity is 40% or less,” Mateo said.

There will be a temptation to gather around the table with loved ones when temperatures drop, but doctors say you can take steps to decreasing the risk of viral spread.

“If you have a large hall where everybody can congregate, plenty of airflow, the right kind of humidity, the right kind of ventilation-- that’s about all you can do in terms of engineering controls,” Mateo said.

Mateo says washing hands, opening windows and limiting the amount of time spent with others will help lower risk. If you can’t avoid congregating indoors, Mateo says wearing a mask and social distancing are your best bet in fending off COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.