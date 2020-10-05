Advertisement

Candidate for State Legislature dies

Dave Andahl
Dave Andahl(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Candidate for the State Legislator Dave Andahl has died, according to Republican Party Chairman Rick Berg.

The cause of death is unknown.

Andahl is from Baldwin, N.D., and was running for the State Legislature seat for District 8.

He found himself in the middle of one of the state’s toughest primary races by challenging Jeff Delzer, a long-time legislator and chairman for one of the state’s most influential committees.

Graduated from Century High School in 1983.

Berg said Andahl’s death was sudden, adding, “he was a great guy and would’ve been a great legislator.”

The Secretary of State’s Office is now researching the protocols as to how his seat is filled after Election Day if he wins.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger said it is too late to remove Andahl from the ballot and replace him with another candidate.

