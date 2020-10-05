Advertisement

Bismarck Schools update quarantine guidance

By Hallie Brown
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In light of Gov. Doug Burgum’s new guidance for quarantining, Bismarck Public Schools administrators have updated their guidelines as well.

BPS Superintendent Jason Hornbacher said the district will be reviewing all school-related close contacts to determine if both parties were wearing masks when they were exposed.

If they were wearing masks and the person they were in close contact with was asymptomatic, they can return to school or work once they’re notified by their school.

Those who are not contacted should continue to quarantine.

Hornbacher said this updated guidance does not apply to those who live in the same household as someone who is positive.

If the individual identified as a close contact lives in the same household as a positive person, the close contact must complete the required quarantine before returning to school or work.

