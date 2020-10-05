2020 Minot Y’s Men’s Rodeo canceled due to COVID restriction

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with the Minot Y’s Men’s Rodeo said Monday they canceled the 2020 rodeo scheduled for Oct. 9-11 at the North Dakota State Fair Center due to COVID-19 restrictions, though a Badlands Circuit finals event may still take place in the Minot area this weekend.

Ruth Nicolaus, a spokesperson for the Minot Y’s Men’s Rodeo, said discussions were taking place Monday afternoon on whether the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo, the championship rodeo, would still take place in the Minot area this weekend.

Nicolaus indicated if it does take place, it would be a separate event from the Y’s Men’s Rodeo.

The rodeo released the following statement on Facebook Monday:

“The Minot Y’s Men’s Rodeo, host to the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo, regrets to announce that the rodeo will not be put on by our organization this year. Restrictions related to Covid-19 have required the cancellation of the event. The Circuit is currently looking at other options for the rodeo to still take place. We appreciate the support of the venue, our sponsors, fans, and contestants as we navigate these uncertain times and put the health and safety of everyone involved at the forefront. We are working with the ticket company to provide refunds for those tickets already purchased. We look forward to seeing you at the 2021 Y’s Men’s Rodeo.”

The Y’s Men’s Rodeo, which has taken place in Minot for 65 years, raises funds to support the Triangle Y Camp in Garrison.

