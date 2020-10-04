Uptick in hotel business in Minot

MINOT, N.D. - The hotel industry was hit hard by the quarantine restrictions this year.

Staff at the Grand International in Minot said they struggled for a few months because of the drop in travel and tourism.

They have dedicated more time for cleaning staff to properly sanitize the rooms and hallways, and adapted some of their plans and equipment for the cause.

Business may be turning around.

“We’re seeing an uptick in our reservations which is a good thing. I think customers and guests alike are getting a little stir crazy and want to get out and travel. Want to do a pool party here again as long as you’re being safe,” said Gabriel Mejia, general manager.

He said he’s sure Minot’s businesses will come out of the pandemic alright.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.