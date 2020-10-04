Advertisement

Standing Rock’s school to remain distance learning through the semester

Distance learning in Standing Rock
Distance learning in Standing Rock(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STANDING ROCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many schools are heading back to face to face learning, but the Standing Rock Reservation’s Community Grant School is sticking to distance learning for the rest of the semester.

“Students will be in their homes. Not at school, not even a small group of students and taking a chance that one of our staff members or one of our students might get sick. And we don’t want that. I don’t want that,” said superintendent of the Community Grant School, Linda Lawrance.

Lawrance said every student at the school, about 650 students, has received a Chromebook.

She said they’ve even offered lessons to parents and guardians so they can help with their child’s distance learning.

