Pumpkin donations needed for first ever Pumpkin walk

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Park District is asking members and business in in the community to donate carved jack-o-lanterns for the first ever Pumpkin Walk at Woodland Trail.

The free event will take place on Friday, Oct. 16 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Woodland Trail. Residents are asked not to carve their pumpkins until Oct. 5 at the earliest.

They can drop off their pumpkins on Oct.16 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Woodland Trail. You can make your pumpkin pledge by calling 701-857-4136 or emailing madeline.knutson@minotparks.com.

Organizers with the Park District said they have already reached their goal of 500 pumpkins being pledged but said they are still accepting donations.

Anyone who would like to pick up their pumpkin after the event will be able to do so anytime on Saturday, Oct. 17.

