Advertisement

North Dakota Highway 91 in Harvey could be the shortest highway in the United States

Highway 91 in Harvey
Highway 91 in Harvey(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Roger Hodgson sang about “Taking the long way home.” But in Harvey, Highway 91 puts that song to the test.

“Okay, we’re starting our journey,” said Harvey resident, Kathy Wohl.

Kathy Wohl drives to have coffee with her best friend Mavis almost everyday to chat about business in town.

“I don’t think we have any weekend plans,” said Wohl to her friend.

To get there, she takes Highway 91...as does Mavis.

“It’s hard to keep the speed limit because it’s 25,” said Harvey Business owner, Mavis Edinger.

At only .28 miles long, this highway connects Highway 52 to Highway 3 and to a possible record. That’s something residents get excited about.

“I always think when I get on it, this is the shortest highway,” said Edinger.

Harvey Mayor Rick Eckart said his friend wants to draw more attention to the small icon.

“He’s working on getting some t-shirts made up with the logo on them: 'shortest highway in North Dakota,” said Eckart.

But why is this little stretch of asphalt called a highway?

“We don’t really know that history today but we can sort of guess,” said Scott Zainhofski.

Scott Zainhofski researches highways for the Department of Transportation and said paper records only go back to 1961 and his team was able to guess why the mystery road become a highway.

“From a practical standpoint is it reduces the amount of trucks driving through Harvey,” said Zainhofski..

Back in Harvey, Mayor Eckhart hopes to put up signs officially recognizing Highway 91 has the shortest in the state.

According to a 2014 report from the Iowa Department of Transportation, U.S. Highway 77 travels over the Missouri River into South Dakota at .31 miles long. That means Harvey’s Highway 91 could be the shortest highway in the United States.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pumpkin donations needed for first ever Pumpkin walk

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Organizers with the Park District said they have already reached their goal of 500 pumpkins being pledged but said they are still accepting donations.

News

Helping hospital capacity: Flu Shot

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
According to the CDC, there will be a reported 200 million doses of the flu vaccine available this year.

News

Combine a total loss after fire

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

News

No one injured in two separate house fires in Mandan

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Both fires are still under investigation.

Latest News

News

Dakota Square Mall cancels trick-or-treating due to pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Sad news for kiddos in the Magic City this Halloween.

News

Group rallies in Minot for tougher punishments for crimes against children

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Roughly 50 adults and children gathered on the steps of the Ward County Courthouse.

News

Technology allows Bismarck kindergarten teacher to keep teaching while quarantined

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Mrs. Kopp will return to her classroom in person on Monday morning.

News

Sunday: 6.9% daily rate; 6,312 tests, 416 positive, 3 deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Latest COVID-19 test results.

News

Man arrested for attempted murder in Minot shooting

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Police said arrested LaGregory Kollock for attempted murder and terrorizing.

News

Gov. Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff Sunday for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
North Dakota flags at will be flown at half-staff on Sunday, October 4.