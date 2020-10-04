Advertisement

No one injured in two separate house fires in Mandan

Mandan house fire
Mandan house fire(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - It was a busy morning for firefighters in Mandan as they responded to two separate house fires.

No one was injured in either fire.

The first fire was in a mobile home on Country Side Lane just after 4:15 Sunday morning. The Mandan Fire Department said they quickly put out that fire.

In the 900 block of 6th street northwest, crews were called to a report of heavy smoke and flames at about 5:45 a.m.

Firefighters said fire started around the rear deck of the home before spreading.

Everyone made it out safely but the home is a total loss.

Both fires are still under investigation.

